Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 388 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJS. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $396,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 44,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $3,123,000. Finally, Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $562,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

IJS opened at $83.97 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $81.81 and a 12-month high of $106.93. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.25 and its 200 day moving average is $92.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.