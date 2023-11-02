Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Trims Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC cut its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,953 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,906,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.0% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,738,229,000 after buying an additional 132,560 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VEEV shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.32.

Insider Activity

In other Veeva Systems news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $272,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,692,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total value of $562,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,484 shares in the company, valued at $3,256,727.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $272,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,692,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,488 shares of company stock worth $5,795,979 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of VEEV opened at $187.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $205.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.60. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $154.30 and a one year high of $225.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.34, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $590.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.28 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Veeva Systems

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.