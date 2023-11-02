Malvern International (LON:MLVN) Shares Down 7.4%

Malvern International Plc (LON:MLVN – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 7.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 25 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 25 ($0.30). 27,584 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 55,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27 ($0.33).
The stock has a market cap of £6.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2,500.00 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 24.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 20.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.60.
Malvern International Plc provides educational services in the United Kingdom. The company operates Malvern House London; Malvern House Brighton; Language in Action; Communicate School in Manchester; International Study Centres; and Malvern Online Academy. Its colleges offer English language courses, juniors and summer camps, and bespoke group courses; and university pathway programs, such as pre-university, foundation year, year one, graduate diploma, and pre-master's program; and in-sessional and pre-sessional English programs.
