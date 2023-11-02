Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Bought by abrdn plc

abrdn plc increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 367,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,122 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.09% of Marathon Petroleum worth $42,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MPC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $157.00 to $153.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.92.

In other news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $713,662.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,213.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 8,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total value of $1,189,854.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,547.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $713,662.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,213.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,188 shares of company stock worth $3,097,473 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MPC opened at $155.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $62.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.84. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $104.32 and a 1 year high of $159.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.33 and a 200-day moving average of $130.71.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.79 by $0.35. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 34.40%. The firm had revenue of $41.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.81 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 11.20%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

