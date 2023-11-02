Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Bought by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MPC. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.92.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of MPC opened at $155.21 on Thursday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $104.32 and a 52 week high of $159.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $41.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 7.52%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 23 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 11.20%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $713,662.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,213.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $713,662.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,213.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 8,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total transaction of $1,189,854.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,547.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,097,473 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

