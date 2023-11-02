MARBLEX (MBX) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $60.14 Million

MARBLEX (MBX) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 2nd. One MARBLEX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001718 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MARBLEX has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. MARBLEX has a market capitalization of $60.14 million and $3.74 million worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000024 BTC.

MARBLEX Token Profile

MARBLEX launched on March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 323,125,221 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,920,889 tokens. The official website for MARBLEX is marblex.io. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial.

MARBLEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 323,125,221 with 98,920,888.76354383 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 0.60058243 USD and is up 0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $3,538,335.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MARBLEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MARBLEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MARBLEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

