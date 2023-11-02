MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Shares Down 6%

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report) shares were down 6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.10 and last traded at $2.11. Approximately 75,118 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 114,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of MarketWise in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Get MarketWise alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on MKTW

MarketWise Stock Performance

MarketWise Dividend Announcement

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, December 25th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Amber Lee Mason purchased 19,000 shares of MarketWise stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $32,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other MarketWise news, CEO Amber Lee Mason purchased 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $32,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry sold 32,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $48,495.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,318,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,944,515.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 55,085 shares of company stock worth $86,006 and have sold 389,653 shares worth $582,123. Company insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MarketWise

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTW. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MarketWise during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in MarketWise by 1,238.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,102 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8,422 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in MarketWise in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in MarketWise in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.26% of the company’s stock.

About MarketWise

(Get Free Report)

MarketWise, Inc operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MarketWise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketWise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.