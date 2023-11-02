Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.04-2.13 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.19. Marriott International also updated its FY23 guidance to $8.50-8.59 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on MAR. Citigroup boosted their target price on Marriott International from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Marriott International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $213.93.

MAR stock opened at $184.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Marriott International has a 12 month low of $143.92 and a 12 month high of $210.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $197.10 and its 200 day moving average is $188.52.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.98 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 649.26%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Marriott International news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total transaction of $1,656,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total value of $1,656,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 13,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.56, for a total value of $2,819,495.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,454,005.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,433 shares of company stock valued at $20,122,274. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $326,980,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 1,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,684 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Marriott International by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,637 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,221,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 75.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 806,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,162,000 after purchasing an additional 348,120 shares during the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

