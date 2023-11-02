Martinrea International (MRE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.53 per share for the quarter.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.58 by C$0.04. Martinrea International had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of C$1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.25 billion.

Martinrea International Stock Performance

Shares of MRE traded up C$0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$11.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,224. Martinrea International has a 1-year low of C$9.93 and a 1-year high of C$15.37. The stock has a market cap of C$928.02 million, a P/E ratio of 5.21, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.15.

Martinrea International Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Martinrea International’s payout ratio is 8.93%.

Separately, CIBC lowered their target price on Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$14.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th.

About Martinrea International

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

Featured Stories

