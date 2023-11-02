MC Mining (LON:MCM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.71

MC Mining Limited (LON:MCM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.71 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.65 ($0.08), with a volume of 283006 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.50 ($0.09).

MC Mining Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 8.79. The firm has a market cap of £27.48 million, a PE ratio of -85.94 and a beta of 0.92.

MC Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MC Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of coking and thermal coal projects in South Africa. The company's principal projects include the Uitkomst Colliery, a metallurgical and thermal coal project located in the KwaZulu Natal province; the Makhado hard coking and thermal coal project situated in the Soutpansberg coalfield in the Limpopo province; the Vele Colliery, a semi-soft coking and thermal coal mine located to the west of Musina in the Limpopo province; and Greater Soutpansberg Projects, including Chapudi, Generaal, and Mopane projects located in Limpopo province.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MC Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MC Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.