McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 474,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,293 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.18% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $41,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 34.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 26,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 6,720 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.4% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,800,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 18.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 86,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,588,000 after buying an additional 5,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MKC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. HSBC initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.83.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Shares of MKC stock opened at $64.09 on Thursday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $59.13 and a 12-month high of $94.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 65.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total transaction of $418,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,276,707.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total transaction of $418,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,276,707.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $128,740.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,550.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.