McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Acquired by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 11.7% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.7% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its position in McKesson by 2.9% in the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on MCK. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on McKesson from $426.00 to $459.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $457.54.

McKesson Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $459.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.56. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $331.75 and a 52-week high of $465.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $436.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $412.94.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $1.42. McKesson had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 252.54%. The firm had revenue of $74.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.2 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.25%.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total value of $1,602,766.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,985,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total value of $1,602,766.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,985,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total transaction of $10,668,454.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,654 shares in the company, valued at $39,153,727.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,893 shares of company stock valued at $31,481,498. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

