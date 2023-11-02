McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Purchased by abrdn plc

abrdn plc boosted its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,464 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.08% of McKesson worth $45,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 1,700.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MCK shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $426.00 to $459.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Argus upped their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $457.54.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total value of $1,602,766.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,985,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total transaction of $1,602,766.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,985,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $1,527,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,838 shares in the company, valued at $53,608,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,893 shares of company stock valued at $31,481,498 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $459.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.56. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $331.75 and a 1-year high of $465.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $436.97 and a 200-day moving average of $412.94.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $1.42. The firm had revenue of $74.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.28 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 252.54% and a net margin of 1.32%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.25%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

