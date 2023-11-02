Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA) Trading Up 11.8%

Shares of Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (TSE:MDNA – Get Free Report) rose 11.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 82,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 145% from the average daily volume of 33,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Medicenna Therapeutics Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.40 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of C$15.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.77.

About Medicenna Therapeutics

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., an immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. It develops MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as for brain tumors.

