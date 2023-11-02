Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stake Lowered by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,286 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 18,144 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE MDT opened at $71.05 on Thursday. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $92.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $94.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.35.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $113,716.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,930 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,302.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Medtronic news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $113,716.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,930 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,302.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $838,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,256.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,352 shares of company stock worth $1,035,497 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.94.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

