Metahero Hits 24 Hour Volume of $480,837.20 (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. One Metahero token can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Metahero has a market cap of $24.29 million and $480,837.20 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Metahero has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003189 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000062 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000525 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005050 BTC.

About Metahero

HERO is a token. Its launch date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,966,213,223 tokens. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

