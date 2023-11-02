MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.50-5.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $815-835 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $827.20 million.

MGP Ingredients Stock Performance

MGP Ingredients stock opened at $94.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.07. MGP Ingredients has a 52-week low of $90.68 and a 52-week high of $125.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $209.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MGPI shares. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGP Ingredients

In other news, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $148,436.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,392,789.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other MGP Ingredients news, insider S. Lux 2005 Irrevocable Tr Ann sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total transaction of $1,191,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 613,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,118,059.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $148,436.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,327 shares in the company, valued at $6,392,789.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,689 shares of company stock worth $4,580,642. Insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MGP Ingredients

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in MGP Ingredients by 26.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 5.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 13.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,180,000. Institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Solutions segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye, whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, include vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

Further Reading

