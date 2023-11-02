Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Bought by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 43,627 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $9,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shelton Capital Management boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 51,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 7,624 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 22,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 6,914 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,525,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCHP opened at $71.04 on Thursday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $58.61 and a 52-week high of $94.30. The company has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.51% and a net margin of 27.35%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.71.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $185,802.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

