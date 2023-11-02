Mission Wealth Management LP Acquires 4,612 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMBS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,667,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,926,000 after buying an additional 1,422,432 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,033,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 577,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,874,000 after acquiring an additional 41,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $446,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $43.12 on Thursday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $42.06 and a 12-month high of $47.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.11.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

