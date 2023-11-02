Mission Wealth Management LP Buys 222 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,675 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in FedEx were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in FedEx by 97,178.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 209,510,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $51,937,674,000 after buying an additional 209,295,211 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $591,124,000 after purchasing an additional 559,607 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,354,802 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $766,539,000 after purchasing an additional 491,207 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $388,787,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in FedEx by 2.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,990,243 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $454,751,000 after buying an additional 38,269 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $243.23 on Thursday. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $151.34 and a 52-week high of $270.95. The company has a market capitalization of $61.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $253.35 and a 200-day moving average of $245.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 30.73%.

FDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on FedEx from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on FedEx in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.54.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

