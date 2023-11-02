Mission Wealth Management LP Buys 731 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 53.7% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $199.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $195.04 and a 52 week high of $240.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $214.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.52.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

