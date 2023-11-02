Mission Wealth Management LP Cuts Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Mission Wealth Management LP reduced its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,976,573,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2,192.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TAP. TheStreet cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.19.

Shares of TAP opened at $58.20 on Thursday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $48.49 and a 12 month high of $70.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 363.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.15. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

