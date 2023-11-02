Mission Wealth Management LP Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Mission Wealth Management LP reduced its stake in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,669 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,140 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of National Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of National Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in National Instruments during the second quarter worth about $67,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on National Instruments in a research note on Saturday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.75.

National Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NATI opened at $59.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 44.43 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.72 and a 200-day moving average of $58.53. National Instruments Co. has a one year low of $34.97 and a one year high of $59.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

