Mission Wealth Management LP Has $618,000 Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,573 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Shopify were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the first quarter worth $34,000. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on SHOP. Veritas Investment Research set a $52.00 target price on Shopify and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Shopify from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush assumed coverage on Shopify in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Shopify from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.82.

Shopify Price Performance

NYSE:SHOP opened at $48.80 on Thursday. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.44 and a 52 week high of $71.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.44. The firm has a market cap of $62.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.89 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Shopify had a negative return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 32.13%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

