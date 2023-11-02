Mission Wealth Management LP Invests $971,000 in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 11,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 68,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 197,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,601 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. 54.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $91.32 on Thursday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.37 and a 52 week high of $110.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.96.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.10). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on PRU. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised Prudential Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.91.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

