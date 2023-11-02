Mission Wealth Management LP Raises Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth $29,000. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDLZ. StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. BNP Paribas raised Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.47.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $66.82 on Thursday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $78.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.83.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

