Mission Wealth Management LP Reduces Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cummins by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 670,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,070,000 after acquiring an additional 10,562 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.7% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 22,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Cummins by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Cummins by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMI. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $273.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.50.

Cummins Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE CMI opened at $218.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $228.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.65. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.18 and a fifty-two week high of $265.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.65%.

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.