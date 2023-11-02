Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 1,326 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Mission Wealth Management LP reduced its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 14.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Xylem were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Xylem by 21.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem by 1.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 27,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Xylem by 0.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 66,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Xylem by 6.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 335,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,590,000 after buying an additional 21,165 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $333,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xylem stock opened at $94.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.44. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.59 and a 52-week high of $118.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.10%.

Several equities analysts have commented on XYL shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Xylem from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Melius raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Oppenheimer raised Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Xylem in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xylem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.64.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

