Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 212 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Mission Wealth Management LP lessened its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,135,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 65.2% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,186,000 after purchasing an additional 26,410 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 356,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,917,000 after purchasing an additional 17,398 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 35.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 4,545 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $48,732.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,342,446.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total transaction of $1,434,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,518 shares in the company, valued at $11,718,846.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $48,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,342,446.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,636,586 over the last ninety days. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Price Performance

BFAM opened at $74.30 on Thursday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.55 and a fifty-two week high of $98.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.84 and a 200 day moving average of $87.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.94, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.26.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $603.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.65 million. On average, research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on BFAM. StockNews.com raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $99.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.63.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

