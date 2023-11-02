Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 4,603 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Mission Wealth Management LP reduced its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 35.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,603 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SHV. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHV stock opened at $110.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.29 and its 200 day moving average is $110.25. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.73 and a 1-year high of $110.51.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.468 per share. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $5.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Further Reading

