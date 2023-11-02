Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to Sell

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $125.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential downside of 21.26% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Moderna from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Moderna from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $136.28 price target on the stock. TD Cowen lowered shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.33.

Get Moderna alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Moderna

Moderna Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $76.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.31 and a 200-day moving average of $114.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 1.70. Moderna has a 12 month low of $71.55 and a 12 month high of $217.25.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.62) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.84) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $344.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.67 million. Moderna had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Moderna will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 247 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.53, for a total value of $25,324.91. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,602,579 shares in the company, valued at $164,312,424.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.53, for a total value of $25,324.91. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,602,579 shares in the company, valued at $164,312,424.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.51, for a total value of $1,732,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,012,209 shares in the company, valued at $232,430,261.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 169,912 shares of company stock worth $17,836,893. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moderna

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Moderna by 8.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Moderna by 5.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 987,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,121,000 after purchasing an additional 47,755 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 12.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 41.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,019,000 after purchasing an additional 17,031 shares during the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.