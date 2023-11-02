Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Position Lowered by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,411 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 306,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,801,000 after acquiring an additional 22,095 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 61.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 64.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 17,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 6,696 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 66.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on MS shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.42.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 0.2 %

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $70.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.64. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $69.42 and a 52 week high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.