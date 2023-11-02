Motco Buys 554 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Motco lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 195.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $22,529,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,740,000. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 34,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 17,036 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 178.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11,724.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 151,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,480,000 after purchasing an additional 150,665 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYG opened at $72.87 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.65 and a 200 day moving average of $74.30. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $71.68 and a 52-week high of $77.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.43.

About iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

