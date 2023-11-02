Motco Decreases Holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Motco decreased its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IDV. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares during the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 15.8% in the second quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 25,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 236.3% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 110,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after acquiring an additional 77,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mathes Company Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $303,000.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $24.96 on Thursday. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $35.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.88.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

