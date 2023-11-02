Motco Grows Position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF)

Motco lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Free Report) by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 471.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,247,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,159,000 after buying an additional 4,329,973 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,942,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,242,000 after acquiring an additional 190,829 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 2,852.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,630,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,349 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 27.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 730,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,377,000 after acquiring an additional 157,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,425,000.

Get Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF alerts:

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of PREF stock opened at $16.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.79. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 12-month low of $16.17 and a 12-month high of $18.10.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Profile

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PREF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.