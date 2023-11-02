Motco Grows Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Motco raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 5,949.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,838 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,477 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $4,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 24.4% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 39.9% during the second quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,813 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,798,000 after buying an additional 5,171 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,259 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $11,695,000 after acquiring an additional 11,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PXD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $311.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $258.00 price objective (down previously from $281.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $253.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.82.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE PXD opened at $237.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $177.26 and a one year high of $264.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.38.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 28.46%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

