Motco Has $105,000 Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Motco trimmed its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 97.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,732 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group by 346.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 153.8% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MO opened at $39.90 on Thursday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $51.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.29. The company has a market cap of $70.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.82%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.84%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.53.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

