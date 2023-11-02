Motco Has $145,000 Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Motco lessened its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 97.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 655 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 26,572 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Amgen were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Amgen by 99,178.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 309,188,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,646,013,000 after acquiring an additional 308,876,983 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 83,875.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,980,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532,031 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,351,778,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 216.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,690,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $228,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Amgen by 158.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,950,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $774,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Amgen from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $267.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amgen news, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at $601,267,101. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,748.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $260.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $139.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $266.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.01. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

