Motco Has $379,000 Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Motco decreased its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Equinix were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EQIX. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 75.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,131,000 after purchasing an additional 8,817 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Equinix by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Equinix by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 293,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,607,000 after acquiring an additional 12,693 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 14.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EQIX. Barclays increased their price objective on Equinix from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Equinix from $725.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Equinix from $825.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $819.14.

Equinix Price Performance

EQIX stock opened at $739.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $743.66 and its 200-day moving average is $751.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.39 billion, a PE ratio of 79.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.62. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $546.77 and a 1 year high of $821.63.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.19, for a total transaction of $57,014.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,619,564.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $790.41, for a total value of $1,580,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,948,102.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.19, for a total value of $57,014.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,619,564.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,372 shares of company stock valued at $11,659,970. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Stories

