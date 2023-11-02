Motco Has $628,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Motco raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Hoese & Co LLP increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% during the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $89.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $62.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.74. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $108.24.
About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- A bullish storm is brewing for cloud stocks
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Is Extreme Networks’ forecast a sign of industry woes?
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Profits come after ignorance Is highest: A PayPal story
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.