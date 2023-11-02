Motco Has $66,000 Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Motco raised its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,101 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Shell were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Shell by 3.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,872,224 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,316,149,000 after purchasing an additional 811,877 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shell by 1.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,415,862 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,232,269,000 after buying an additional 332,948 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Shell by 3.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,173,480 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,218,322,000 after acquiring an additional 638,176 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Shell by 96,141.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $818,414,000 after acquiring an additional 14,355,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $677,739,000. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,992.17.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $65.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $52.47 and a 1 year high of $68.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.63.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

