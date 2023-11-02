Motco Has $94,000 Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Motco lifted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 218.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 2.5% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in Caterpillar by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 3.0% during the second quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% during the second quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,778. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $815,517.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,778. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 18,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total transaction of $5,238,121.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,684,931.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CAT opened at $231.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.68. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.04 and a 12 month high of $293.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The firm had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 29.46%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CAT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Caterpillar from $287.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.00.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

