Motco Has $975,000 Stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Motco lifted its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 990 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TOTL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 559,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,059,000 after buying an additional 32,574 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the first quarter valued at $210,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 68.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 103.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 56,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TOTL opened at $37.69 on Thursday. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 12-month low of $37.45 and a 12-month high of $41.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.76.

The SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, long-only bond fund that invests in a wide array of fixed income instruments of any maturity and credit quality. TOTL was launched on Feb 23, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

