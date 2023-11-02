Motco Invests $46,000 in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Motco bought a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HYD. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 143.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 16,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 9,506 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,077 shares during the last quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC raised its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 62,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,132,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,658,000 after purchasing an additional 21,815 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS HYD opened at $47.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.42.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.2012 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from VanEck High Yield Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

