Motco Invests $52,000 in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Motco bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 26,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 8,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 5,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VT stock opened at $91.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.09. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $81.08 and a one year high of $100.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

