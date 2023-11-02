Motco Purchases 1,984 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Motco boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,408 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Intel were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.4% during the second quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,886 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 10,193 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,159 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.09.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $37.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.73 and a 12-month high of $40.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.59. The company has a market capitalization of $157.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.22 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

