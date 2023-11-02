Motco Raises Position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Motco lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,170,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 1,975.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,379,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,745 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 83.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 253,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,995,000 after purchasing an additional 115,387 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth $4,265,000. Finally, Treasure Coast Financial Planning bought a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,486,000.
JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF stock opened at $45.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.30. The stock has a market cap of $343.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.23.
JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Profile
The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.
