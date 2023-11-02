Motco Sells 324 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Motco trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFA. Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $67.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.42. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $58.06 and a 12 month high of $74.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

