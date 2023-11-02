Motco Trims Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Motco lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 78.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,303 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 28,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ VCIT opened at $75.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.84. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.78 and a 12-month high of $81.66.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.264 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.