Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Mplx had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 32.89%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Mplx’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Mplx Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE MPLX traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.20. 293,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,842,601. The firm has a market cap of $35.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Mplx has a 1-year low of $31.34 and a 1-year high of $36.80.

Mplx Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.66%. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is 88.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Mplx from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Mplx in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mplx in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mplx in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mplx

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 104,751.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,772,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,291,317,000 after buying an additional 69,705,594 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Mplx by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,266,977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $174,758,000 after purchasing an additional 319,502 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Mplx by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,140,208 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $168,804,000 after purchasing an additional 744,323 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 519.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,298,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $148,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 34.0% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,661,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $121,489,000 after purchasing an additional 929,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

